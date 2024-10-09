Legendary actress Rekha marks her 70th birthday

(Web Desk): Bollywood actress Rekha was born on October 10, 1954, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. Her full name is Bhanurekha Ganesan. Rekha started her film career in 1966 as a child star in the film Rangula Ratnam.

With iconic films like Silsila, Ijaazat, Umrao Jaan, and countless others, Rekha has crafted a remarkable legacy in Bollywood, spanning nearly 40 years.

Rekha acted in more than 180 films throughout her active film career, playing many memorable roles and winning the hearts of moviegoers.

Despite coming from a film family—her father being renowned Tamil actor Gemini Ganesan and her mother, Telugu actress Pushpavalli—Rekha had no plans to enter the film industry. But destiny had other plans for her.

She began her career as a child artist in Telugu cinema with roles in Inti Guttu (1958) and Rangula Ratnam (1966).

By the time she was 13, Rekha was working in films to support her family financially, as she revealed in several interviews. Her early days in Bollywood, marked by her debut in Sawan Bhadon (1970), were tough.

She was often criticized for her looks and acting. But it wasn’t until the mid-1970s that she truly came into her own, evolving into the versatile actress and timeless beauty we know today.

Rekha, who rendered exceptional services to the Bollywood film industry, gave outstanding performances in films such as Umrao Jaan, Khoon Bhari Maang, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Ghar, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Judaai, Jeevan Dhara, Silsila, Mujhe Insaaf Chahiye, Phool Bane Angaarey, and Lajja.

Rekha’s journey, both on-screen and off-screen, has solidified her status as one of Bollywood’s all-time greats.

Her personal life, especially her relationships, always seemed to overshadow her career, drawing immense media attention.

She has won numerous awards, in 2010, Rekha was honored with India’s fourth-highest civilian award, the Padma Shri.