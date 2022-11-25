Legendary comedian Ismail Tara laid to rest in Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Legendary Pakistani actor and Ismail Tara who passed away on Thursday was laid in to rest in Karachi on Friday.

Ismail Tara had been under kidney treatment at a private Karachi hospital for three days but breather his last on Thursday. He was 73.

A large number of people including Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani, actors and other people attended the Namaz-e-Janaza of Ismail Tara which was offered at Memon Mosque on Shaheed Millat Road.

He was laid to rest at Sakhi Sarwar graveyard.

The famous actor of Pakistan was born in 1949 in Lahore and started his artistic journey in 1963. Comedy was Ismail Tara’s hallmark. As a comedian, he kept the audience enthralled for many years. He had also acted in several stage plays, films and television dramas.

The veteran actor had debuted in the country’s very famous comedy show Fifty-50 in the 1980s. He had also worked as a writer for the classic Fifty-50.

Ismail Tara had been associated with various fields of the showbiz industry since 1963.

The legend was awarded five Nigar Awards for the best comedian in the 90s including for films “Haathi Mera Saathi”, “Aakhri Mujra”, “Chief Sahib”, “Deewarain” and “Munda Bigra Jaye”.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Shehbaz Sharif, PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb have condoled the death of Ismail Tara and paid tribute to the legendary comedian.

President Arif Alvi on Friday expressed grief over the passing away of famous actor and comedian Ismail Tara.

The president paid tribute to the services of Ismail Tara in the field of acting and comedy. He said with his remarkable performance in comedy, Ismail Tara became the source of smiles and joys for the television viewers.

Dr Alvi prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and for the grant of patience to the bereaved family.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of famous TV and film actor Ismail Tara. Condoling with the bereaved family, he prayed for the departed soul.

The Prime Minister said late Ismail Tara had a unique place in comedy who played an important role in popularizing comedy as an art form in the country. Shehbaz Sharif said his acting has left an indelible impression on the minds of Pakistan Television and film viewers. He said Ismail Tara’s acting especially in PTV’s program Fifty-Fifty will always be remembered.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari also expressed regret over the death of actor Ismail Tara, saying that he was a unique character in comedy.

He expressed his sympathy and condolences to the family of late Ismail Tara and prayed for his forgiveness and high status.

PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also expressed grief over the death of famous comedian Ismail Tara and said that late Ismail Tara was a shining star of the acting world of Pakistan. Smiles have been spreading, I pray that Allah grant the deceased a place in His mercy. Along with this, he also offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for patience for the family members of the actor.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb expressed grief over the death of famous stage and TV actor Ismail Tara. She said Ismail Tara presented great performances in many stage plays, TV dramas and films including Fifty-Fifty, Rubber Band, One Way Wicket and others.

She prayed that Allah Al-Mighty may grant the departed soul high ranks in the heaven and patience to the bereaved family.