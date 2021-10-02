Legendary comedian Umar Sharif passes away in German hospital

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Comedy King Umar Sharif has breathed his last at a hospital in Germany on Saturday.

Umar Sharif, 66, who was on his way to the US for medical treatment to cure multiple diseases, had been hospitalized in Germany after his health condition deteriorated.

Family sources said the comedy legend breathed his last after his health worsened during kidney dialysis at the German hospital.

Dr Shahab Tariq, the physician who was to treat Umar Sharif in the US, had said on Friday that the comedy king’s condition had improved. He said the blood pressure of the artist was also normal. “Now doctors in Germany would examine his kidneys to decide whether he needed dialysis,” he said and added, “And only after dialysis will the decision be taken on his departure for the US.”

A day ago, on September 30, local news channel had reported that Umar Sharif’s departure for the US for medical treatment might get delayed because the artist had contracted pneumonia.

Dr Shahab Tariq said that the team of physicians in Germany had told him that the comedian may have to be kept at the hospital for two more days.

Pakistani Ambassador in Germany Dr Muhammad Faisal also expressed his deep condolences over the sad demise of Umar Sharif.

With deep sorrow it is announced that Mr. Umer Sharif has passed away. In #Germany. Our deepest condolences to hie family and friends. Our CG is present at the hospital to assist the family in every way. — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@DrMFaisal) October 2, 2021

Umar Sharif had left Karachi’s international airport for Germany on his way to the US a few days ago as public pressure on the government grew following reports of deterioration in his health.

The air ambulance which was hired to take Umar Sharif to the US also had to wait for an extra day at Karachi Airport as the comedy king’s health deteriorated.