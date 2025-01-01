Legendary Sufi singer Abida Parveen in wheelchair: Team clears up speculations

(Web Desk): Abida Parveen’s team has addressed fan concerns about her health following a recent photo of the legendary Sufi singer in a wheelchair.

Actress Maya Ali recently shared a memorable photo and video with the legendary singer from Qatar on social media.

In the images, Parveen was seen seated in a wheelchair, which sparked worries among fans about her health and raised questions regarding the reason behind her use of a wheelchair.

In response to these inquiries, Abida Parveen’s team took to Instagram to reassure fans of her well-being.

Through an Instagram story, they explained that the singer is in good health, thanking fans for their concern.

The team clarified that the reason for the wheelchair was simply due to the long distance she had to walk during the event she attended.

While Parveen walked most of the way on her own, the wheelchair was provided for her comfort, to prevent any excessive strain from walking long distances.

The team expressed deep gratitude for the love and prayers of her fans, reassuring everyone that Abida Parveen’s health is in good condition and she is deeply thankful for the ongoing support.