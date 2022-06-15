Leghari presents Rs3.2tr tax-free Punjab budget at Aiwan-e-Iqbal session

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly’s (PA) 41st session called by the Governor has been started in Aiwan-e-Iqbal on Wednesday. PA Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari chaired the session and Provincial Finance Minister Awais Leghari presented the provincial budget for the fiscal year 2022-23.

According to reports, presenting the budget, Awais Leghari announced total outlay of the budget of Rs3,226 billion and proposed allocation of the annual development funds of Rs685 billion.

The finance minister announced to allocate Rs31 billion for the development of the Southern Punjab region. In the budget, the minister announced that they have not imposed any new tax in the budget.

Awais Leghari announced that the consumers will get a 5 per cent concession on online payment. He proposed increasing the duty on stamp paper from one per cent to two per cent.

Providing details of the budget allocated for different sectors, the minister said the total volume of it is Rs3,226 billion and Rs2,521 billion is expected revenue during the next fiscal year 2022-23.

He said they have proposed allocation of Rs6 billion for IT Reforms, Rs4 billion for forests, Rs125 billion for health cards, and Rs14 billion for the Agriculture sector.

Leghari said the government has allocated Rs31 billion for the development of the South Punjab, Rs568 billion for Local Governments, and Rs11 billion for Saaf Pani projects in Punjab.

Finance Minister Awais Leghari said they have allocated Rs435 billion in the head of salaries and Rs312 billion for pensions.

The finance minister said for the sector of education, they have allocated Rs428 billion, for Irrigation, Rs27 billion and for Livestock, Rs4 billion.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, his cabinet team, PML-N members and allied parties’ legislators also attended the budget session.

Awais Leghari announced restoring Punjab Chief Minister Laptop Scheme for Students and allocated Rs1.5 billion in this head. He also said they have given historical a subsidy of Rs200 billion on flour in Punjab. Later, PA Deputy Speaker adjourned the session.

Before the session, a meeting of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) parliamentary party was chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz in which members of the allied parties also participated.

Addressing the meeting, Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz said they are going to give a relief budget for the convenience of the people.

Hamza Shahbaz advised the members of the PA to their national duty by ensuring attendance at the budget meeting.