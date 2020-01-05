Leo Carter clatters six sixes in an over in New Zealand domestic game

SYDENY (Agencies): Leo Carter has become the first New Zealander to hit six sixes in an over in T20 cricket. The 25-year-old left-hand batsman achieved the feat during the course of an unbeaten 29-ball 70 that helped Canterbury Kings chase down 220 against Northern Districts in the Super Smash tournament on Sunday.

Overall, Carter is just the fourth player after Yuvraj Singh (2007), Ross Whiteley (2017) and Hazratullah Zazai (2018) to achieve the feat in T20 cricket. Those to have achieved this feat in other formats include Sir Garry Sobers and Ravi Shastri in first-class cricket and Herschelle Gibbs in ODIs.

With Canterbury needing 64 from 30 balls with seven wickets in hand, Carter hammered left-arm spinner Anton Devcich for 36 runs in the 16th over, courtesy some brilliant leg-side hitting at Hagley Oval.

Carter’s unbeaten 70 was his maiden T20 half-century in 22 innings. He made his senior debut for Canterbury in 2014, and has so far played 25 first-class matches, 20 List A games and 26 T20s. His astonishing strike rate of 241.37 on Sunday was nearly twice his overall career strike rate in T20s.