Let the world join forces, as it did in 1991

Hassan bin Youssef Yassin

On Nov. 29, 1990, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 678, empowering a US-led coalition to use “all necessary means” to remove Iraqi troops from Kuwait had they not left by Jan. 15, 1991. It was a historic vote in the UNSC, with neither China nor the Soviet Union resorting to their veto power. China abstained and the Soviet Union voted for the resolution. This ultimately led to a 42-country coalition enforcing the UN resolution militarily and with success. Just as in 1991, the world order is today shifting and there are new opportunities for the world to come together to end disputes and foster a new atmosphere of cooperation.

There is no denying that US President Donald Trump is upending old methods and alliances, forcing a new world order. While we may not all be fans of the new president or his impulsiveness, there is clearly an opportunity to contribute to a new world order that can be focused on ending disputes and promoting greater cooperation worldwide. On a geostrategic level, President Trump is moving from confrontation to greater dialogue and cooperation with the great powers that are Russia and China. The US remains the world’s most influential power and has the capacity to provide an impulse similar to that which led to a global coalition removing Saddam Hussein from Kuwait.

An American reconciliation and enhanced cooperation with Russia and China can set the stage for a more peaceful and collaborative world order. If President Trump can push Russia and Ukraine to end their conflict and embark upon an era of peace, then I believe we can get Israel to do the same in the Arab world. The US has the ability to make this age-old dispute a conflict of the past. It is clear to everyone that Israel and the Arab world must coexist peacefully, with major gains available to all in terms of stability, trade and a regional economy that could really take off. President Trump also realizes that Israel cannot occupy Palestine and areas of Lebanon and Syria indefinitely. As a result, a great play for peace is there for him to seize.

If these objectives are within the reach of a new world order of coexistence and cooperation, perhaps those who currently oppose Trump should give him a chance, encourage him and allow him to claim credit for achieving the objectives of global peace and stability. We once lived in an age of mutually assured destruction; let us at least try an age of mutually advisable cooperation. Just as the war in Ukraine can be ended through cooperation and innovative solutions, so can the Arab-Israeli conflict, as well as the crisis that is facing our planet and our environment. Mother Nature could also be a win for President Trump, if he is given the right reasons and motivations. There should be no red zone or black zone anymore, just one single zone of cooperation.

Perchance President Trump is onto something. Perhaps we can all give him the benefit of the doubt and do what we can to help him achieve goals that will benefit us all. Medicine does not always taste good, but if it is effective then we should all be open to it to usher in a new era of peace, stability and cooperation.

Courtesy: arabnews