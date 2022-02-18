Letting Nawaz go abroad was a big mistake: PM Imran

MANDI BAHUDDIN (NNI): Despite record inflation and attempts being made by the opposition parties to overthrow the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government, Prime Minister Imran Khan did not look perturbed and went ahead with his rhetoric against the opposition while addressing a public gathering in Mandi Bahauddin on Friday.

The prime minister called Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl ‘Diesel’, members of the Sharif family ‘Absconders, and labelled the entire opposition as a ‘gang of thieves and thugs’.

“It is after 30 years that there is no ‘Diesel’ in the parliament,” he said in an obvious reference to Maulana Fazl-Ur-Rehman.

Saying it aloud that he would not call Fazl ‘Maulana’, PM Imran said that the JUI-F chief knew fully well that PTI had completed record development works in KP between 2013-2018, and that was what worried him because he did not have a broad support base in the province anymore.

He admitted that allowing former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif to go to the UK for medical treatment was a big mistake on his part.

The prime minister made fun of the Sharif family, which, he said, went abroad on one pretext or the other. “Sometimes their platelets are down, and sometimes there is a problem with their heart or there is a backache,” he said, and added, “When the government received Nawaz Sharif’s medical report, we got worried that he could die any moment, and had to give a green signal for his flight abroad,” he recalled.

PM Imran said when Nawaz would go to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), he would often ask where was the Naya Pakistan. “But the people of KP, who return a party to power only once, reelected the PTI in the 2018 general elections,” he said gleefully.

The prime minister wondered that the opposition parties launched anti-government movement after every three months. “Why should I be afraid when I have done nothing wrong,” he said confidently.

He again made it clear to the opposition that they would not get a relief (NRO) in their cases until they returned all their looted money to the state. “Now you will go straight to jail,” he stated categorically.

“Unless this money returns, I will continue to chase these thieves,” he said. He asked PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and other members of the Sharif family to show the money trail of their assets. “Will you please tell me how billions of rupees landed in your accounts?” he questioned. PM Imran Khan said that if Shehbaz Sharif is innocent then why does he seek a delay in the trial of this case. “He should rather call for a day-to-day hearing to prove his innocence,” the premier said and added, “they wanted to seek NRO given during Musharraf tenure.”

“Whatever they plan against me, I am ready to deal with it and they will be defeated,” he said to a roaring crowd and added that they would now go to jail.

Speaking regarding the hike in inflation, the prime minister said that he is continuously thinking of ways to deal with the hike in prices of commodities but said that it’s a global phenomenon caused owing to supply-chain issues. “The oil prices have jumped from US$40 per barrel to US$90 per barrel,” Imran Khan said and added that they tried to lower the burden on the masses by eliminating multiple duties and taxes.

He, however, mentioned that the country has moved onto a positive track with exports going record up and overseas Pakistanis sending the highest remittances ever.

Imran Khan said for the first time, the government also granted overseas Pakistanis voting right, enhanced farmers’ income, ensured the timely payments to sugarcane farmers. The prime minister said the government is bringing about an IT revolution in the country as 70% rise in IT exports has been recorded. He also said the government was providing interest free loans to the youth and Rs 1 million health insurance to every family in Punjab. Imran Khan said this is just the beginning and we have to make Pakistan a welfare state with Sehat Card being the biggest step towards it. He said by March, Sehat Card will be available across Punjab for which provincial government has allocated 400 billion rupees.

Referring to the United Nations Development Program report, he said the poverty had declined in KP province which manifested his party’s performance.

He said the inflation impacting the common man was also a worry for him and the government was trying to ebb away its pressure by reducing taxes and duties on petrol import.

The prime minister told the gathering that for the first time in the country’s history, Pakistan had an independent foreign policy and the country was getting no dictation from any other country.

He said the previous rulers kept mum over the drone attacks just because they had their looted wealth abroad. He said the government was bringing about an IT revolution in the country as 70% IT had increased. Moreover, the government was providing interest free loans to the youth and Rs 1 million health insurance to every family in Punjab.

“This is just the beginning. We have to make Pakistan a welfare state with Sehat Card being the biggest step towards it. By March, it will be available across Punjab for which provincial government has allocated Rs 400 billion,” he said.

Imran Khan told the gathering that the Madina State was based on two principles of justice and rule of law, failing to do which no nation could become a great nation. Criticising some media persons for advocating to allow Nawaz Sharif to address public events in Pakistan, he said how a nation could progress when people call such looters a leader. Challenging the opposition leaders to move a no-confidence motion against him, the Prime Minister said all of their designs would fall flat rather would take them to jail.

“We are ready for everything. Kaptaan (Captain) is ready to thwart all of your plans. Insha Allah, you will again face defeat rather go to jail,” the prime minister said addressing a public gathering here.

He said all of the “thieves and dacoits” were in fact afraid of him and reiterated his stance of giving no NRO to them until they returned the looted public money. He said not only he, rather they themselves had been labeling one another as dacoits for last 20 years.

As the charged gathering chanted “diesel – diesel”, the prime minister said after three years the parliament was running without Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who every second day gathers the opposition leaders with a desire to remove the government.

“Why are you in a so hurry for no-confidence motion… Shahbaz Sharif is in trouble knowing that he will not survive in Maqsood case. If you are innocent, why don’t you ask for a day-to-day hearing,” he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said while facing the case filed by Shahbaz Sharif, he never fled abroad rather requested the court for swift proceedings and proved himself a “Sadiq and Ameen.”

In his address, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the crowd should be an eye-opener for the opposition which also manifested the government’s performance and the public trust.

Referring to the opposition’s announcement for moving a no-confidence motion, the minister said who would believe such opposition leaders whom their own families did not trust.

He said through the no-confidence motion the opposition leader only wanted to evade corruption cases, which the government would never let happen. He said it was only Prime Minister Imran Khan who could reform the country’s system and bring about a change.

He said the incumbent government allocated a record Rs 30 billion for development projects in Mandi Bahauddin.

Member National Assembly Gulraiz Chan said it was Prime Minister Imran Khan who fulfilled his commitment for the development of his area as the promises by the previous rulers remained confined to words.

He thanked the prime minister and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for establishing an engineering university in the city.