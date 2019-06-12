Levies personnel among two shot dead in Quetta

F.P. Report

QUETTA: As many as two people including a levies personnel were gunned down in Shehbaz Town, an area of Quetta, on Wednesday.

Police told local news channel that the deceased are said to be brothers and the reason behind the killing could not be ascertained till the last report.

The deceased were residents of Gulistan Qila Abdullah. “Investigation into the matter was underway”, the local police said.

In a separate incident of shooting in Quetta, on March 31, at least two people were shot dead while two others wounded in a firing incident.