Leyen: EU will never become a military bloc

BRUSSELS (RIA Novosti): The EU will never become a military bloc similar to NATO, but in some cases it may be able to act where the alliance cannot intervene, said the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

“NATO remains the strongest military bloc in the world, the EU will never be a military bloc, but there are scenarios where we do not see NATO, but where it would be necessary to act independently within the EU,” she said after the EU-Western Balkans summit in Slovenia.

Earlier, the head of the European Council Charles Michel, following the results of the European summit, said that for the EU there is no choice between NATO and the strategic autonomy of the union, one complements the other.

The day before, Michel said that the leaders of the EU countries in Slovenia, among other things, will discuss the situation in Afghanistan, the Indo-Pacific region and the ability of the European Union to act “more autonomously.” According to him, it is important to ensure that the EU plays a large role in the international arena to protect European interests and promote values.

The head of the European Council noted that many EU members belong to NATO, the alliance is “one of the pillars of security on which the Europeans rely,” at the same time, the European Union should be able to act “somewhat more autonomously.”

Against the background of the aggravation of the crisis in Afghanistan and criticism of the hasty withdrawal of the American military to the EU, the issue of “strategic autonomy” of the union, including the creation of a European rapid reaction force, began to be discussed again. The decision on the formation of such forces can be approved as early as March 2022, when it is planned to approve the “EU Strategic Compass”. After the AUKUS deal, many European politicians also spoke of the need for greater solidarity between European countries and greater EU autonomy in defense and security matters.

Australia previously partnered with the United Kingdom and the United States on defense and security AUKUS and announced its withdrawal from the € 56 billion submarine agreement with the French company Naval Group.