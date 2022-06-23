LG polls in Sindh not postponeded, says Sharjeel

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that local bodies elections have not postponeded while ours opponents are spreading rumors of postponement regarding local bodies elections because they have failed to found candidates in 80 percent areas. The Minister expressed these views while talking to media at Sindh Assembly Media Corner on Thursday.

He said that opponents are spreading rumors to mislead the people and he advised the people that not to pay attention on these rumors and to continue their preparations for the local body elections till the court orders in this regard. He said that Imran Khan had again criticized our state institutions and their chiefs the other day. He added that under the leadership of Imran Khan a vicious and fascist campaign is being run on social media against the state institutions. He said that Imran Khan possessed the biggest dictatorial mindset and he wants to spread anarchy in the country by fighting with everyone. ‘If Imran Khan is an honest then he should explain before the nation about the failure of RTS during the the last general elections.

The provincial minister said that Imran Khan was selected prime minister and was imposed on the nation by stealing the mandate of the people. He added that Imran Khan had run his government for three and a half years through ordinances by bypassing the parliament. The Minister pointed out that Imran Khan have not enjoyed even a majority in the National Assembly, so his government relied on ordinances by violating the constitution of Pakistan and rule of law. He said that it should have been a matter of shame for Imran Khan and it’s associates as they had taken so many unconstitutionally steps during their tenure in power.

He said that when the institutions became neutral, Imran Khan did not like it and he started vicious conspiracies against the institutions because he always wanted the empires of his choice, field of his choice and even crowd of his choice. He said that all the people were thrown into jails who had spoken against Imran Khan and it’s flawed policies during the PTI rule. The provincial minister said that all our parties stand by their institutions and people of Pakistan will never allow Imran Khan and his aides to target important institutions of the country . In reply to a question, he said that the systems were being run from Bani Gala and Lahore in Imran Khan’s government.

A lady (Farah Gogi) was running a systems in Lahore and then she fled away to abroad on the behest of Imran Khan when PTI’s government ousted. He demanded from Imran Khan to bring that lady to front. He vehemently said that the fake mask of honesty and nobility soon would be removed from the face of Imran Khan and people will see the face of his. Imran Khan and his sister benefited from the amnesty scheme that proved he was biggest thief of the country. Replying to an other question , Sharjeel Memon said that the debate on the budget 2022-23 was underway in the Sindh Assembly and added that an effective and concrete reply would be given those who criticized on the budget.

Replying to a question, he said that Chief Minister Sindh Sayed Murad Ali Shah has passed strict instructions to Inspector General of Sindh Police, and Additional IG Karachi for taking stern action against those who were involved in NA-240 incidents. He added that strict action would be taken against them regardless of their party affiliation and without any discrimination. ” No one would be allowed to disturb law and order situation during upcoming NA-245 by-elections and local body polls”, he added. Sharjeel Memon appealed to all the leaders of political parties to keep their workers under control during these elections.

While replying on a question regarding People’s Bus Service and Orange Line, he said that People’s Intra District Bus Service is almost ready as its test drive mileage is about to be completed and its operations for public will be launched soon without any further delay while the test drive of buses on the track of Orange Line has also started the other day. He said that besides these intitiatives, there is great news for the people of Karachi as MoUs with two companies will be signed very soon. He added that it was in priority of Sindh government to attract foreign investment in public transport sector and added that talks were under way to establish public transport manufacturing plants in Sindh.

This will not only save the precious foreign exchange but also to create ample employment opportunities for the unemployed people of the province. In response to a question, he said that the remote control of the President of Pakistan is in the hands of Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi has become a tool of PTI instead of acting according to rule because he was violating the constitution and law and following the policies of PTI Chief Imran Khan.

