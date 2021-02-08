LHC adjourns hearing of Nusrat Shehbaz plea till Feb 24

LAHORE (APP): The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday adjourned hearing of a petition, filed by Nusrat Shahbaz, the wife of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, challenging the issuance of her arrest warrants by an accountability court in a money-laundering and illegal assets case.

The division bench, headed by Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar, heard the petition filed by Nusrat Shehbaz.

The bench was apprised during the proceedings that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed reply to the petition. The bureau had raised objections on the maintainability of the petition and pleaded with the court to dismiss it.

However, the petitioner’s counsel requested the court to grant an opportunity for preparation and filing the reply. The bench accepted the request and adjourned hearing till February 24, besides extending stay granted to Nusrat Shehbaz, on the previous hearing.

The bench had stayed the NAB authorities from taking coercive measures against Nusrat Shehbaz.

Nusrat had submitted that she was residing in a foreign country for medical treatment before the start of investigation and filing of the reference by the bureau in a money laundering case. She submitted that she had approached the accountability court for permanent exemption from personal appearance in the case, but the court turned down the application without any legal justification. She stated that she was suffering from different diseases and currently receiving medical treatment abroad, which stopped her from arriving in the country for appearing in the court. She pleaded with the court to set aside the verdict of the court regarding issuance of her arrest warrants.

LHC reserves verdict on MPA plea against police raids: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday reserved verdict on a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Sohail Shaukat Butt against police raids at his house.

The single bench comprising Justice Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad heard the petition filed by the MPA.

Dr Khalid Ranjha on behalf of the petitioner argued before the court that his client was not involved in any illegal activity but the police raided his house and outhouse without any reason. He argued that the police raided the house of the petitioner on February 3 and harassed him. He pleaded with the court to stop police from harassing the petitioner and order action against officials involved in raiding his house. However, a provincial law officer submitted that the petitioner had given shelter to absconders at his outhouse and he was also involved in different cases.

To which, the petitioner’s counsel argued that his client had been acquitted in many cases whereas he had obtained bail in other cases. He submitted that the petitioner also appeared before the trial courts regularly. The court, after hearing of parties, reserved the verdict on the petition.