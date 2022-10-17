LHC chides ACE Punjab in Rana Sana case

LAHORE (INP): Lahore High Court Monday showed its anger over Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab in a case against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, with Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan warning to send the anti-corruption watchdog’s additional director general (DG) to jail over incorrect registration of the case.

At the outset of the hearing at LHC’s Rawalpindi bench, Justice Sadaqat expressed his anger against additional DG ACE Punjab and remarked that the warrants of the interior minister were issued over an incorrect statement. “Why should I not send you to jail for the incorrect registration of the case?” observed the judge. He also asked the whereabouts of the DG ACE Punjab as he was directed to appear in court today.

“You need to present evidence against Rana Sanaullah, where is it? You made Rana Sanaullah Pakistan’s number one proclaimed offender without evidence,” said the judge. He added that the minister was a buyer of the plot in the housing society in question, adding that the watchdog was registering cases against the buyer instead of protecting him.

At this, the lawyer for ACE Punjab informed the court that the no-objection certificate of the housing society was not issued. “NOC has no relation to this case. You said Rana Sanaullah bribed to purchase this plot, where is the evidence?” said Justice Khan. He also asked ACE Punjab to prove who bribed Sanaullah.

The court then adjourned the hearing till October 28 and directed DG ACE Punjab to appear in court with the complete record of the case along with full preparation. Sanaullah had appeared before the LHC after he was summoned by the court. Apart from the minister, the director general of ACE Punjab was also summoned but he did not appear.

Last week, the Rawalpindi bench of LHC suspended a non-bailable warrant to arrest Rana Sanaullah Khan. The warrants were issued by a special magistrate for failing to appear in an inquiry regarding a corruption case filed against the minister. ACE Punjab had tried arresting the minister but failed to do so. Talking to the media outside the court, Rana Sana said he did not commit any crime and said he was implicated in the case by tempering the record. He said he has challenged the lawsuit as well as warrant in the court and hoped that he would get justice from the court.

