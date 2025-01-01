LHC CJ approves appointment of 33 new civil judges

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has approved the appointment of 33 new civil judges in the subordinate judiciary.

Chief Justice Aalia Neelum on Tuesday approved the appointment of 33 new civil judges on the recommendation of the examination committee.

The names of Mehwish Anjum, Tanzila Tabassum, Asad Hayat were included among the new civil judges.

Among the new civil judges Aqsa Iqbal, Muhammad Nabeel Latif, Salimullah Malik, Arooj Rehman, Iqra Basharat, Maria Sabir, Zahra Jamil, Wasim Shahzad, Aqsa Bashir, Saira Shahzadi, Muhammad Usman, Sahar Atyab, Muhammad Ahmed, Muhammad Naeem Ilyas, Shoaib Sikandar, Khawla Shahid, Zahida Parveen, Shabnam Saleem, Khadija Sajjad, Nasir Habib, Ahmed Khalid, Zaka-ul-Hasan, Salman Ahmed, Muhammad Umar Jamil, Afifiya Mumtaz, Abdul Majid Shahab, Mosaddiq Asghar, Zahid Bashir, Mah Noor Ilyas and Mehreen Fatima are included.