LHC confirms Shiekh Rashid’s interim bail

RAWALPINDI (APP): The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench Monday affirmed the pre-arrest interim bail of the former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in a case for allegedly harassing, hurling abuses, and sloganeering against the Pakistani delegation led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Masjid-e-Nabvi(PBUH).

On completing arguments from both sides, LHC Justice Muhammad Tariq Nadeem confirmed interim bail of the accused against surety bonds of Rs 100,000.

Earlier, the Attock and Faisalabad Police had registered the FIRs against the former federal minister and others under sections 295 (harming or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult a religion), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 296 (disturbing sacred assembly).

Related