LHC declares Imran Khan’s court appearance via video link null and void

F.P. Report

LAHORE : The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday granted relief to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

The notification to present Imran Khan in the court through video link was declared null and void by the LHC.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh announced the written verdict on the petition of PTI founder Imran Khan.

“The home department issued the notification to produce Imran Khan before the court without the approval of cabinet,” said the written order.

The court ruled that the fundamental rights of accused are affected when he is produced through video link during the physical remand.

“The accused can be produced in the court through video link during trial but can’t be produced during the physical remand,” said the court order.

Later, the court declared the notification of producing Imran Khan before the court null and void.

Earlier, Imran Khan had challenged the notification of appearing through video link in 12 cases of May 9 mayhem.