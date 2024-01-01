LHC directs DC to decide on PTI’s Minar-e-Pakistan rally by Sept 30

F.P. Repot

LAHORE : The Lahore High Court (LHC) has dismissed the PTI’s request for a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan, instructing the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Lahore to make a decision by September 30.

During the hearing, Justice Farooq Haider heard the petition filed by Akmal Khan Bari on behalf of PTI.

The petitioner’s lawyer stated that their request for holding a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan was pending with the DC Lahore.

The rally was planned to be staged on the birthday of PTI founder Imran Khan on October 5.

The court directed the government lawyer to ensure that the DC Lahore makes a decision on this request by September 30 and submit a report to the Deputy Registrar Judicial of the High Court regarding the matter.