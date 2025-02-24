LHC dismisses PTI’s plea for Minar-e-Pakistan rally on March 22

F.P. Report

LAHORE : The Lahore High Court (LHC) has dismissed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) plea seeking permission for a public rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on March 22.

Justice Farooq Haider heard the petition filed by PTI leader Akmal Bari, which was taken up with an objection.

The petitioner argued that PTI intended to hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan in accordance with the constitution and law. Despite submitting a request to the administration, no response was received. The plea urged the court to direct the authorities to grant permission for the rally.

However, the LHC Registrar’s Office objected that the petition should have been filed before the relevant committee first.

The court upheld the registrar’s objection and dismissed the petition, advising the petitioner to approach the redressal committee. The court further stated that if the committee does not decide on the matter, the petitioner may then approach the court.