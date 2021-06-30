LHC dismisses RUDA’s plea for vacating stay order

LAHORE (APP): The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday dismissed a-n application of River Ravi Development Authority (RUDA) for vacating a stay order against land acquisition of River Ravi Front Urban Development Project (RFUDP).

Justice Shahid Karim heard the civil miscellaneous application filed by the authority in a petition against land acquisition of the project.

A counsel for RUDA argued before the court that it had stopped land acquisition for the project till the approval of the environment impact assessment. He submitted that it was a developmental project, which would not only create economic activity but also provide jobs to the masses. He pleaded to the court for vacating the stay order.

However, the petitioner’s counsel Sheraz Zaka opposed the plea.

The court after hearing arguments of the parties dismissed the application and ordered for fixing the petition on September 9 after summer vacations.

At this stage, a law officer also assured that orders of the court against land acquisition would be complied with.