LHC disposes of Javed plea for quashing FIR

LAHORE (APP): The La-hore High Court (LHC) on Friday disposed of a petition, filed by PML-N MNA Javed Latif for quashing an FIR against him registered over charges of allegedly hurling insults at the state and its institutions, after being withdrawn.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan heard the petition, filed by the PML-N MNA.

Javed Latif, along with his counsel Farhad Ali Shah, appeared before the court.

As the proceedings started, the petitioner’s counsel read the FIR registered against his client.

However, the chief justice expressed serious ann-oyance over Javed Latif, q-uestioning whether our pat-riotism was patriotism or loyalty to personalities? He remarked that personalities come and go but instituti-ons remain, and it is important to examine one’s self.

The chief justice observed that he did not want to speak against the parliamentarians, but how one could dare to speak against the country. “Leave the country and go abroad if you want to say such things,” he added.

He questioned why you say such things, adding that the people would hold anyone accountable, who speak against the country.

At this stage, the petitioner’s counsel argued that legal requirements were not fulfilled in the case registered against his client.

To this, the chief justice observed that various forums were available for redress of the grievance and the accused could approach them, adding that there was no relief for a person who speaks against the country. They speak against the country and the Constitution and then come to the courts for relief, he added.

Subsequently, the court disposed of the petition after the petitioner’s counsel sought permission to withdraw it.

Javed Latif had obtained interim bail from a sessions court in the case.

The Township police had registered a case against Mian Javed Latif on March 20 for allegedly hurling insults at the state and its institutions.

The FIR had been registered on the complaint of one Jamil of B-1 Township, under sections 120, 120B, 153, 153-A, 500 and 505(ixb) and 506PPC.