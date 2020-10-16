LHC disposes of petition against opposition supporter’s arrest, roadblocks ahead of Gujranwala rally

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) was informed on Friday that PML-N supporters have not been detained ahead of the joint opposition’s first public gathering in Gujranwala.

Justice Masood Abid Naqvi was hearing a petition against alleged arrests of PML-N supporters and roadblocks erected by the Punjab government to create hurdles for the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) Gujranwala rally.

The Punjab government submitted a written reply in the court, stating that the local administration has already given permission to the opposition to hold a public meeting. No supporter of the PML-N has been arrested, nor is anyone being barred from participating in the public gathering, it added.

The government warned that action would be taken in case anybody takes the law into hands.

After the government’s assurance, the LHC disposed of the constitutional petition.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of major opposition parties is all set to hold its first public gathering in Gujranwala today (Friday).

Leaders of all major opposition parties including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz, chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PDM president and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will address the participants of the meeting.