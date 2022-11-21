LHC disposes of plea against PTI’s long march

LAHORE (INP): The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday disposed of a plea seeking to halt Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march. As per details, Justice Jawad Hassan heard the plea seeking to halt the PTI long march.

The court ordered the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Punjab to take a decision on the petitioner’s plea in seven days. The petition was filed by Muhammad Naeem Mir, chairman Supreme Council of All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran (APAT), stating that the long march is badly affecting our businesses.

Earlier, the Supreme Court (SC) dismissed a plea seeking to stop Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan’s long march, terming the petition infructuous. On November 19, Imran Khan called on his party workers and supporters to reach Rawalpindi on November 26. He asked the party workers and supporters to reach Rawalpindi between 1-2 pm. “I will meet you there,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI’s Haqeeqi Azadi march, which demanded early and fair elections, was brought to an abrupt halt after Imran was shot in the leg during a procession. The former prime minister and several other PTI leaders got injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s Haqeeqi Azadi march.

