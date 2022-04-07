LHC disposes of plea for transfer of Bilal Yasin attack case

LAHORE (APP): The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday disposed of a petition for transfer of MPA Bilal Yasin attack case to another court, after being withdrawn.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti heard the petition filed by MPA Bilal Yasin. A counsel for the MPA submitted that the case was pending before an anti-terrorism court (ATC). He pleaded with the court to issue directions for transfer of the trial to another ATC.

However, the chief justice observed that the petitioner moved the transfer application earlier and the same grounds were repeated in the present application.

It appeared that the trial court wanted to extend favour to the accused, the counsel replied, pleading with the court to transfer the trial to another court.

At this, Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti remarked that he would dismiss the application with a Rs 500,000 fine.

Subsequently, the petitioner’s counsel requested the court to withdraw the application. The court , allowing the plea, disposed of the application.

Meanwhile, An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sent two alleged shooters, involved in opening fire on PML-N MPA Bilal Yasin, to jail on 14-day judicial remand. Earlier, the CIA Lahore police produced the accused- Majid and Muhammad Akram – before the court on expiry of their 14-day physical remand.

The investigation officer apprised the court about progress made in investigations during the remand.

Subsequently, the court sent the accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand. The court directed for producing them on expiry of the remand term. ATC Judge Abhar Gull Khan conducted the proceedings.

It is pertinent to mention here that MPA Bilal Yasin had identified both the accused during an identification parade held at the jail. On December 31, two shooters riding a motorcycle had opened fire on Bilal Yasin on the Mohni Road, Lahore.

