LHC extends interim bail of Shehbaz Sharif till Sept 24

LAHORE (APP): A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday extended interim bail of Opposoition Leader In National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in assets beyond means and money laundering case till September 24.

The bench headed by Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem heard the pre-arrest bail petition filed by Shehbaz Sharif.

During the proceedings, Shehbaz Sharif alongwith his counsel- Azam Nazir Tarar and Amjad Pervaiz- appeared before the bench whereas Special Prosecutor Syed Faisal Raza Bukhari appeared on behalf of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Shehbaz Sharif’s counsel Advocate Amjad Pervaiz continued his arguments and submitted that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had not provided Financial Monitoring Unit’s report about suspected transactions to his client whereas it was also not made part of the reference.

He questioned that if a document was not being made part of the trial, then how action could be taken on basis of it.

He submitted that suspected transactions were not reported by any bank, whereas, no bank officer was nominated as accused in the case.

He contended that there was a difference in money laundering and suspected transactions.

However, NAB Special Prosecutor Faisal Raza Bukhari argued that these arguments were already submitted in Hamza Shehbaz’s case but the court did not admit the stance.

Advocate Amjad Parvaiz further argued that the NAB launched investigations into assets of Shehbaz Sharif family on an application by an unknown complainant. He contended that such applications were usually false .

He submitted that the bureau launched various inquiries against Shehbaz Sharif in a short time but stopped the present investigations with malafide intentions.

He pleaded with the court to adjourn the matter for a day as he wanted to submit further arguments.

At this, the court adjourned the matter till September 24 and directed petitioner’s counsel to continue his arguments on the next date of hearing.