LHC extends interim bail of Shehbaz till Sept 28

LAHORE (APP): A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Thursday extended interim bail of Opposition Leader In National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in assets beyond means and money laundering case till Sept 28.

The bench comprising Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem and Justice Farooq Haider heard the pre-arrest bail petition, filed by the Pakistan Muslim League-N president.

During the proceedings, Shehbaz Sharif, along with his counsel Azam Nazir Tarar and Amjad Pervaiz, appeared before the bench whereas Special Prosecutor Syed Faisal Raza Bukhari led the prosecution team.

Shehbaz’s counsel continued his arguments and argued that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Shehbaz in Ashiana Housing Scheme and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases but the bureau did not arrested him in assets beyond means and money laundering case due to mala fide intentions.

He submitted that the bureau had summoned Shehbaz for June 2, but the NAB chairman issued his arrest warrants on May 28. He contended that the issuance of arrest warrants showed mala fide intentions of the bureau.

He argued that Shehbaz Sharif had already given complete record to the bureau and joined trial proceedings. He contended that if bail was granted to Shehbaz Sharif then it would not cause irreparable loss to the bureau. He mentioned that the trial court had already distributed copies of the reference in the case.

He submitted that Shehbaz Sharif responded to all notices issued by the bureau and cooperated in investigations. Therefore, his arrest is not required, he added. He pleaded with the court to adjourn the proceedings as the court timing was ending.

To a court query, the counsel submitted that he would take two more days to complete his arguments.

However, the bench directed the counsel to complete his arguments as soon as possible and adjourned the matter till Sept 28 while extending interim bail of Shehbaz Sharif.