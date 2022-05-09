LHC five-member bench to hear appeal against Hamza oath-taking

LAHORE (APP): Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti has constituted a five-member bench for hearing an intra-court appeal, challenging single bench orders for Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz oath-taking.

Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan will head the bench whereas Justice Shahid Jamil Khan, Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry, Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh will be its members.

A division bench comprising Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh had referred the matter to the LHC CJ with a request to constitute a larger bench for hearing the matter.

PTI’s MPAs had filed an appeal against single bench orders.

Earlier, an LHC single bench asked the National Assembly speaker to admi-nister oath to newly elected Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz.

Related