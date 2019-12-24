LHC gives conditional permission to PPP to hold rally at Liaquat Bagh

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: The Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi bench has on Tuesday granted Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) conditional permission to hold a rally at Liaquat Bagh on December 27 to observe the 12th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

Justice Tariq Abbasi conducted the hearing on PPP’s petition. The court granted permission for the public gathering after listening to the plaintiff’s counsel and summoned the district administration of Rawalpindi on December 26.

Following the court order, police reached the Liaquat Bagh to monitor the preparations. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is scheduled to address the gathering.

It is pertinent here to mention that Rawalpindi deputy commissioner had earlier denied PPP permission to hold the rally due to security concerns. PPP had sought permission from the district administration to conduct the rally and requested the management to provide security.

Let it be known that former PPP chairperson Benazir Bhutto was assassinated at the Liaquat Bagh on December 27, 2007.