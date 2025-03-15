LHC gives last chance to PTA chief for lifting of ban on X

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Lahore High Court has given last chance to PTA chairman for lifting of ban on social media app X.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of LHC Justice Aalia Neelum heard the petitions of Hafiz Shakir Mahmood and others. Chairman PTA Major General (retd) Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Deputy Attorney General Asad Ali Bajwa, PTA Legal Advisor Afzal Khan and others appeared before the bench.

During the hearing of the case, LHC Chief Justice remarked that court got disappointed over replies of PTA chairman. She sought the solution of issue asked directed PTA to tell the court who will solve this issue. She further remarked that if federal cabinet is responsible for it then court will summon its head.

During the haring, PTA Chairman told LHC that social media and websites were being shut down continued in Pakistan since 2016.

Major General (retd) Hafeez-ur-Rehman further said that SC had blocked YouTube for 4 years, Wikipedia, Facebook, TikTok were also blocked in Pakistan, social media was banned under PTA rules 5 and 7.

Justice Ali Zia Bajwa asked Chairman PTA to show the court where in these rules it is written about ban?

Justice Ali Zia Bajwa suggested that why not court should take contempt of court action on it. Justice Ali Zia Bajwa directed PTA chief, “to point out the word banning of social media platforms in these rules. If you read all the rules, you will not find any mention of banning social media anywhere.”

Deputy Attorney General Asad Bajwa told the court that Interior Ministry said it has no such system to tell that how government departments were using social media app X.

Justice Ali Zia Bajwa, while addressing the Deputy Attorney General, said that an email has been sent to X, are you in any agreement with X? The Deputy Attorney General replied that “no, we do not have any agreement with X”. The court inquired, “so why would X provide you with the required information”?

Justice Bajwa further questioned “if PTA imposes a ban on someone, what action can be taken against its violation”? PTA lawyer Afzal Khan told the court that PTA chairman cannot say with absolute certainty who owns such and such an account.

Justice Bajwa further questioned PTA official, “Tell me whether the PTA X account is running? If it is running, how is it running?” The PTA chairman replied, “The Interior Ministry told us to block X under the web monitoring system.”

PTA chief told the court that if someone propagates against PTA, it uses its X account to ban it. PTA uses VPN. The court asked what if VPN is blocked? The Chairman of PTA replied that VPN cannot be blocked.

LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum told PTA chief that VPN service was being used in houses and software houses. LHC Chief Justice remarked that PTA has shown public a path to VPN because when PTA shut X then people moved to VPN for using of X.

Justice Ali Zia Bajwa while addressing the PTA Chairman, said that “you have a two-line notification that X is banned, despite ban notification, PTA itself is using X account”. On this PTA Chairman sought apology from the court and said, I am not using X, my DG told me.”

Chief Justice Alia Neelam, while addressing PTA Chairman said, “How can an important officer make such an irresponsible statement?” The Chairman PTA replied, “If we shut down VPN, then IT industry will collapse, as the government was committed to meet its Rs25 billion annual export targets.”

Justice Ali Zia Bajwa while talking to the Chairman PTA, said PTA claimed the court should issue an order and the PTA will open the X. This means that the PTA has done something wrong and is now seeking the support of the court?. PTA lawyer Afzal Khan told the court that PTA did not do anything wrong, PTA should not be blamed. Later the court put off the hearing of the case till April 8, 2025.