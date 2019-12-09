LHC gives seven days to govt to decide about Maryam Nawaz’s ECL matter

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has asked the PTI government to decide about PML-N leader Maryam Exit Control List (ECL) matter in seven days, on Monday.

According to details, LHC Maryam Nawaz’s plea seeking removal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL) to the government’s review committee.

A two-member bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najfi heard the plea.

Maryam’s counsel, Amjad Pervez in his arguments said the name of her client was placed on the ECL, without listening to her point of view.

He pleaded the court to pass orders of striking down Maryam’s name from the ECL, so she could fly to London to look after her ailing father.

“You should have approached the cabinet first before coming to the LHC”, the bench remarked.

Pervez alleged that a rival party of the PML-N is ruling the country, it will not allow Maryam to fly to London as the federal ministers are too openly saying that they will not allow her.

The court after hearing arguments from Maryam’s counsel send the matter to the government’s review committee and asked it to decide on the matter within seven days.

The court in its short verdict also said that the applicant can move the LHC, after the decision of the review committee.

Maryam on Saturday, had moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking its directives for the government to strike her name off the no-fly list so she can travel abroad to take care of her ailing father Nawaz Sharif.

She through her lawyer Amjad Pervez filed the petition which states she wishes to travel abroad for six weeks.

The Ministry of Interior, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman are among those cited as respondents in the petition.

The PML-N leader said her father’s health condition is beyond description, due to which she was under a lot of mental stress.

Maryam Nawaz pleaded with the court to let her travel abroad for six weeks and direct the authorities to return her passport.