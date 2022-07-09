LHC grant bail to Imran Riaz

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has issued orders to release anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan on bail and adjourned the hearing on the plea for the expulsion of cases till July 19.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) directed the journalist to appear before the magistrate on the next working day.

The judge remarked that Khan’s lawyer assured the court that he will not give any statement in future which would create trouble. Imran Riaz Khan said, “I am also assuring the court that I will not deliver such statements again.”

Advocate General Punjab pleaded with the court to grant him bail in the Chakwal case. He added that he would not be arrested in any other case. After listening to the arguments, the LHC approved the anchorperson’s bail.