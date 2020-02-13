LHC grants bail to Jamshed Dasti

F.P. Report

MULTAN: The Lahore High Court’s (LHC) Multan bench has on Thursday granted bail to Awami Raj Party (ARP) chairman and former Member National Assembly (MNA) Jamshed Dasti till February 20.

The court said in its remarks that the verdict of the district and sessions court in Muzaffargarh has been declared as null and void. The LHC’s Multan bench ordered the authorities to uncuff Jamshed Dasti and release him immediately.

It is pertinent here to mention that the ARP chairman was nominated in two different cases of abduction of oil tanker driver and theft of oil. The district and sessions court in Muzaffargarh had handed over the erstwhile MNA to police on four-day physical remand.