LHC grants interim bail to Capt. Safdar in assets case

LAHORE (APP): The Lahore High Court (LHC) Monday granted interim pre-arrest bail to Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar, son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, in an inquiry into alleged assets beyond means being conducted by the NAB.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural heard the pre-arrest bail petition, filed by Muhammad Safdar, and also sought a reply from the NAB authorities by March 29.

Safdar appeared before the bench along with his counsel at the start of proceedings.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that his client had received a call-up notice from NAB Lahore asking him to appear before its combined investigation team to explain his assets.

He submitted that an inquiry into his assets was also pending at NAB Peshawar, whereas the petitioner had also filed a pre-arrest bail plea at Peshawar High Court in connection with the inquiry. He submitted that an inquiry into a single matter could not be conducted in two provinces and the call-up notice issued by the bureau showed mala fide.

He submitted that NAB could arrest the petitioner, therefore, a pre-arrest bail be granted to him.

Subsequently, the court restrained the bureau from arresting the petitioner till March 29 and also sought a reply. The bureau had summoned Capt Safdar for March 10 with a direction to present the record of all properties in his name and his family members.

Safdar had been asked to bring complete record of all movable and immovable properties including agricultural, residential, commercial and other assets, owned by him, his family members besides bank accounts details.