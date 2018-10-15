LHC grants protective bail to PML-N’s Saad Rafique amid NAB investigation

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday has granted interim bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique, who recently won the by-elections.

Earlier, Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique had petitioned the court and stating that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) could arrest them illegally.

Earlier in the day, LHC on Monday ordered the anti-corruption body not to arrest the Khawaja brothers, ordering the elder one to submit surety bond worth 0.5 million rupees; it also issued a notice to NAB, seeking a reply by October 18th.

The counsel of the PML-N leader informed the court that NAB summons individuals for inquiry but later arrests them.

During the hearing, Justice Ali Baqir Najafi inquired about the case against Saad Rafique to which his counsel Amjad Pervaiz replied that the NAB was investigating the Paragon Housing Society.

Khawaja Saad Rafique won the by-elections for NA-131 constituency of Lahore by defeating Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Humayun Akhter Khan.

An earlier request by the duo for a protective bail was rejected by the Islamabad High Court.

