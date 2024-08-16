LHC grills state counsel for lack of knowledge on internet disruptions

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday expressed displeasure over the state counsel’s non-seriousness and “lack of knowledge” on the matter of the nationwide internet service disruptions that have been a burning issue in the country for weeks.

Justice Ahmad of the LHC took up a petition, seeking the immediate restoration of internet access across the country, filed by a citizen named Noman Sarwar against the “nationwide internet shutdown”. Millions across the country continue to face trouble accessing internet services due to limited connectivity, particularly while using mobile data in some regions.

The government has attributed the issue to the purported testing of an internet firewall to rein in social media which is equipped with filters that will block unwanted content from reaching a wider audience. The federal government, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and other entities were nominated as respondents in the case.

At the outset of the hearing, the federal government’s prosecutor Rana Noman sought time from the court to present a detailed report on internet disruption. The court had directed the state counsel to take instructions from the relevant authorities and appear before the court on Friday.

Taking the public official to task at his response, Justice Ahmed replied that it was a matter of public interest and the prosecutor’s “seriousness” in it reflected through his “lack of knowledge”. Later, the court reserved its verdict, with the LHC judge saying that the court would issue appropriate orders for the internet disruptions was a matter of public interest.

According to the petition, the internet and social media applications were shut down in the country without the authorities giving any notice or reason. “Businesses and every sphere of life are being affected because of the internet’s closure. Shutting down the internet is also a violation of fundamental rights,” the plea said.

The plea, filed in the LHC, also demanded revocation of the federal government’s “decision” to shut down the internet. It may be noted that users of the widely used messaging application WhatsApp in Pakistan have also reported frustratingly long delays and failures when uploading and downloading content of all types.

Pakistan slow internet threatens 2.5m freelancers’ jobs: Pakistan’s ongoing internet slowdown is causing widespread disruption to online businesses, freelancers, and home users, raising concerns about the potential loss of jobs for up to 2.5 million freelancers.

The Internet Service Providers Association has reported that many businesses are considering relocating their operations overseas due to the sluggish internet speeds. Experts have also criticized the government’s lack of action, warning that the continued internet slowdowns pose a significant threat to businesses.

Shahzad Arshad, Chairman of ISPA, stated that businesses are demanding answers regarding the slow internet speeds but that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has been unable to provide satisfactory explanations. As a result, many companies are contemplating moving their staff to other countries. Former member of the telecom commission, Pervaiz Akhtar, expressed concern over the deteriorating internet speeds, particularly on 4G networks. He warned that the current situation could have a negative impact on Pakistan’s IT exports. According to telecom sources, a second trial of a nationwide internet firewall has been successfully completed. Internet services are expected to be fully restored within two to three days.