LHC issues arrest warrants for assistant commissioner

LAHORE (APP): The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued bailable arrest warrants for assistant commissioner Shalimar Town over non-appearance in a case.

The court summoned assistant commissioner Shalimar Town and deputy commissioner Lahore in personal capacity for July 15.

Justice Shahid Waheed passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Muhammad Munir and others for transfer of their inherited land.

As the proceedings started, the court questioned whether the assistant commissioner came or not.

To which, an additional advocate general stated that the court directions were conveyed to the assistant commission but despite that he did not appear.

At this, the court adjourned further hearing till July 15 and issued bailable arrest warrants of assistant commissioner.

The petitioner had submitted that the authorities concerned were not transferring their inherited land to the legal heirs as per law.

He submitted that many applications were filed with assistant commissioner Shalimar Town and others for the purpose but to no avail. He pleaded with the court to issue directions for transferring the land.