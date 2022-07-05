LHC issues detailed verdict on five reserved PA seats

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued its detailed judgment over five reserved seats of the Punjab Assembly. In its 13-page verdict, the high court has ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan to notify members on reserved seats of the Punjab Assembly.

The LHC has directed the Additional Registrar to dispatch the high court order to the election commission forthwith. Ali Zafar Advocate had filed a petition from Samuel Yaqoob and others seeking an order over the reserved seats from the high court. While Azhar Siddique has also filed a petition from Zainab Umair over delay in notification on five reserved seats of the provincial assembly.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) in its decision on June 27, Monday directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to notify members on reserved seats of the Punjab Assembly which fell vacant following the de-seating of PTI MPAs over voting for Hamza Shahbaz during the chief minister’s election. The ECP should immediately notify the members on reserved seats, the LHC bench said while hearing a plea filed by PTI lawmakers. It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had approached LHC over nominating new members on the vacant reserved seats of the Punjab Assembly.

