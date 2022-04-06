LHC issues notice to Barjees Tahir on NAB plea

LAHORE (APP): The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued notices to former federal minister Barjees Tahir on a petition filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) challenging an order of the accountability court.

The division bench comprising Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi and Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun heard the petition filed by the bureau.

A prosecutor on behalf of the NAB argued before the bench that the former federal minister had approached the accountability court for pre-arrest bail in an assets beyond inquiry initiated by the bureau against him. The court ordered the bureau to inform in advance if it wanted to issue arrest warrants of Barjees Tahir

in assets beyond means case while disposing of the bail matter, he added.

He argued that the orders passed by the accountability court were illegal and could not sustain in the eyes of the law. The prosecutor pleaded with the court to set aside the orders for being illegal.

The bench, after hearing initial arguments, issued notices to Barjees Tahir and sought reply by April 18.

The bureau had launched an inquiry against Barjees Tahir for amassing assets beyond means and it issued call-up notices to him in 2019. Barjees Tahir first approached the Lahore High Court for pre-arrest bail but the matter was sent to accountability court after an amendment in the National Accountability Ordinance wherein accountability courts were empowered to hear bail petitions.

