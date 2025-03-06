LHC judge Chaudhry Abdul Aziz resigns

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz has submitted his resignation to the President of Pakistan.

In his resignation letter, he stated that he assumed his duties as a judge in November 2016 and has resolved over 40,000 cases so far.

He further mentioned that due to personal reasons, he is unable to continue his work and requested the acceptance of his resignation.

Sources revealed that Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz was due to retire in 2033, but he resigned from his position ahead of time.