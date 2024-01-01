LHC judge hints at slapping Rs10,000 fine for traffic violations

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has suggested imposing fines of up to Rs10,000 on traffic violators to curb violations.

Justice Shahid Karim, during the hearing of an anti-smog case, emphasised the need for strict implementation of traffic laws, urging the Safe City Authority to actively issue e-challans against violators.

The Punjab government’s lawyer informed the court that the Safe City Authority has already been instructed to implement e-challans, to which Justice Shahid Karim remarked, “This is a positive step.”

The court expressed displeasure over the renewal of school registrations without mandatory school buses. A contempt notice was issued to Secretary School Education Khalid Nazir Wattoo, who was ordered to appear in person on December 30.

Members of the Environmental Commission presented a report during the proceedings, revealing that school registrations were renewed for two years without enforcing the school bus condition. They further disclosed that a new summary is being prepared, excluding the mandatory bus requirement altogether.

Justice Shahid Karim rejected the Punjab government lawyer’s plea to withdraw the show-cause notice against the Secretary of School Education, stating that his actions contradict government policies. The court also denied the request for a two-month extension to finalise a school bus policy and ordered the immediate submission of a comprehensive policy. The judge remarked that the secretary should be replaced.

The court praised the reduction of traffic congestion near Kinnaird College after the establishment of a drop-off lane and directed the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to build similar lanes outside other schools to ease traffic flow.

Meanwhile, WASA’s lawyer informed the court that the agency is reissuing tenders for the installation of 190,000 water meters after the previous contractor abandoned the project. The court sought a detailed report on the matter in the next hearing.