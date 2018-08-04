LHC larger bench to hear petition against Sharifs’ conviction in Avenfield case

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Lahore High Court (LHC), Muhammad Yawar Ali has formed a larger bench to hear a petition challenging the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999 and conviction of former premier Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retd) in the Avenfield properties reference.

According to reports, the larger bench comprising Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza, Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi and Justice Mujahid Mustaqeem will start hearing the petition from Tuesday on August 8.

A non-profit organization, Lawyers Foundation, moved the petition, contending that the accountability court handed out sentences to three-time premier, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law retired Captain Safdar on the basis of the law that has been rendered ineffective.

The petition stated that former military dictator Pervez Musharraf promulgated the NAO in 1999, which was not endorsed by parliament. As a result, the law has become ineffective after the 18th amendment, it argued.

The petitioner, therefore, pleaded that the high court may overturn the accountability court’s verdict in the Avenfield reference.

On July 6, the accountability court sentenced former premier Nawaz Sharif to a total of 10 years in prison and directed him to pay a fine of £8 million after finding him guilty on different charges in the Avenfield properties case.

The Accountability court handed out seven-year imprisonment to the former premier’s daughter Maryam Nawaz and a fine of £2 million. She has been awarded an additional one year’s imprisonment on charges of using Calibri font to fabricate Avenfield properties trust deeds.

Whereas, her husband Captain retired Safdar has been awarded one year’s jail term.

