LHC mandates re-registration of schools across Punjab

F.P. Report

LAHORE : The Lahore High Court (LHC) has directed the re-registration of all schools in Punjab within a month, emphasising strict compliance with court orders.

The decision was announced during a hearing on Monday, where the court also gave the Education Department a 15-day deadline to draft comprehensive rules for school bus safety.

Secretary Schools Khalid Nazir Watto and CEO Schools Education Nazir Hussain were summoned to court for failing to enforce earlier directives.

The high court had previously ordered that no school without a proper bus system should be registered.

Despite these orders, the Education Department proceeded to renew registrations for all schools, prompting the court to express its dissatisfaction.

Contempt notices were issued to education officers, requiring them to submit detailed replies regarding their non-compliance.

The LHC’s ruling aims to ensure enhanced safety measures for students, particularly in terms of transportation.

Education authorities have been warned to adhere strictly to these new regulations to avoid further legal consequences.

Secretary for school education calls meeting of big school chains

Schools Education Department Punjab Secretary Khalid Nazir Wattoo has called a meeting of the big school chains tomorrow (December 31) on the instructions of the Lahore High Court.

According to the channel report, the secretary said registrations will be given only to those schools that will buy their own buses for pickup and drop.