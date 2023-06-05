LHC orders immediate release of Shah Mehmood Qureshi

F.P.Report

LAHORE : The Lahore High Court has ordered the immediate release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi Qureshi has been arrested repeatedly following the May 9 violent riots.

While hearing a petition against his arrest on Tuesday, The LHC’s Rawalpindi Bench judge Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz ordered that Qureshi should not be arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance (MPO) anymore. “Whatever has happened in the past leave it, but it should not be repeated in future,” the LHC judge remarked.

The court also declared Rawalpindi deputy commissioner’s MPO orders illegal and directed the authorities to immediately release Qureshi without asking him to submit surety bonds.

Assistant Attorney General Abid Aziz Rajouri represented the government’s side, while lawyer Taimoor Malik and Qureshi’s daughter were also present in the court.