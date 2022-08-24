LHC orders interim relief on electricity bills as protests grow

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Providing an interim relief to the consumers, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday ordered the payment of electricity bills without including in it the amount to be paid under the head of fuel adjustment.

During the hearing of petitions filed against the fuel adjustment tax, the court while issuing notices to the federal government, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) and other respondents in the case, sought their replies.

The court also said it would hear this and other identical petitions together on September 14, 2022.

The petitioners said that the electricity prices had gone further up following the federal government’s decision to include the fuel adjustment tax in the electricity bills.

The levy of the tax was not as per the law, they said, and prayed to the court to not only declare the notification issued in this regard null and void but also order the LESCO and other power distributing companies not to include fuel adjustment tax in the electricity bills until the court gave its decision on the petition.

Countrywide protests

People in different areas of the country protested against the inflated electricity bills on Wednesday.

In Lahore, people staged protests in Township, Fateh Garh and Shahdara against the heavy taxes in electricity bills. They changed slogans against the government and the Wapda, setting electricity bills on fire.

In Rawalpindi, people protested against the inflated electricity bills by setting tyres on fire in Dhamyal area. They demanded that the fuel cost adjustment tax be withdrawn from the electricity bills. The protest also caused traffic mess in the area.

In Faisalabad, stick-wielding women organised a protest against heavy taxes in electricity bills outside the Fesco office. Besides, a large number of people also protested on Narwala Road against the rise in electricity bills.

Similarly, people in Jhang and Ahmedpur Sial also organised protests against the imposition of heavy taxes on them in electricity bills and demanded that the fuel cost adjustment tax be withdrawn in the electricity bill as per the orders of the prime minister.

In Bhawana, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) organised a protest against the inflated electricity bills. They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the government.

Courtesy: (24Newschannel)