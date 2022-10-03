LHC orders NAB to return Maryam’s passport

LAHORE (INP): The Lahore High Court has ordered the authorities to return the passport of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz. The order was passed by a three-judge bench of the Lahore High Court headed by Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti and comprising Justice Ali Baqir Najfi and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh on Monday.

In her miscellaneous petition, Maryam had stated that the bureau had confiscated her passport in the Ch Sugar Mills case. She stated that after a passage of four years, no reference even had been filed adding that confiscating passport of a citizen is violation of basic constitutional rights. She said she had no intention of fleeing the country as she had returned to Pakistan leaving her mother at deathbed abroad. She said the NAB law does not stop anyone from travelling abroad.

She further stated that she had deposited Rs700 million as security and she got bail in the case on merit. She requested the court to order the deputy registrar judicial to return her passport.

Commenting on the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) order to return to her the passport, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Monday that the case in which her passport remained confiscated for three years was a ‘fake’ one.

Taking to Twitter, she accused former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan of first keeping her in ‘illegal confinement’ of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for a period of three months and then at Kot Lakhpat Jail’s death cell only because ‘Fitna’ (Imran) was afraid of her political stature.

She went on to add that one day the time of ‘Fitna’s’ politics of revenge had to be over because that was how the nature worked. Calling Imran a ‘foreign agent’, Maryam alleged he was so stubborn that even today he kept telling lies to the nation. PML-N vice president was of the view that a terrible end was awaiting the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman.

Related