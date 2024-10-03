LHC orders Parvez Elahi’s name removal from PCL

F.P. Report

LAHORE : The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered the name removal of Parvez Elahi, his son Rasikh Elahi and daughter in-law Zara Elahi from the Passport Control List (PCL).

LHC Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza heard the application filed by former Punjab CM Elahi and others for name removal from PCL.

Advocate Abuzar Salman Khan Niazi representing applicants presented arguments in the case during the hearing.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) submitted the report in the court during the hearing.

The report mentioned that Parvez Elahi, his son and daughter in-law’ names have been removed from PCL.

Consequently, the LHC disposed of Parvez Elahi’s application in the light of the FIA report.

It is pertinent to note that Parvez Elahi name was included in the PCL and he filed an application for exclusion of his name as he wanted to perform Umrah.

LHC on May 21, granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in an illegal recruitment case in Punjab Assembly.