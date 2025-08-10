LHC orders production of PTI’s Zartaj Gul

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Upholding the objections to the appeals filed by PTI leader Zartaj Gul against her convictions in three May 9 cases, Lahore High Court (LHC) chief justice Aalia Neelum on Monday ordered the authorities to arrest her and produce her before the court.

Addressing her lawyer, Barrister Ali Zafar, the CJ said, “First, produce the convict in court. And then I will hear the case.”

A week ago, a special Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Faisalabad had sentenced senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Omar Ayub Khan, Shibli Faraz, Zartaj Gul, and Hamid Raza to 10 years of imprisonment for their alleged involvement in the May 9, 2023 riots.