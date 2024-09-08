LHC orders removal of Parvez Elahi’s name from passport control list

F.P. Report

LAHORE : The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered to remove former Punjab chief minister Chaudhary Parvez Elahi’s name from the passport control list.

Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza of the LHC conducted hearing of contempt case against Elahi and others.

The government’s lawyer submitted the report during the hearing.

The LHC ordered removal of former CM’s name from the PCL while also giving relief to his other family members including Rasikh Elahi and Zara Elahi by removing their names from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Parvez Elahi challenges inclusion of his name in passport control list

Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, along with Rasikh Elahi and Zara Elahi, challenged the decision to add their names to the passport control list in the Lahore High Court.

Ministry of Interior, FIA, and other relevant parties were made respondents. The petitioners argued that their fundamental rights were being violated by the inclusion of their names on the list.

They requested the court to overturn the decision to include their names on the list and order their removal.

It is also said that the courts have granted bail and that former CM Elahi wanted to leave for the UK and Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah from Sept 20 to Oct 5, 2024.