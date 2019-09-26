LHC orders timely filing of rape, abduction cases

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has directed timely manner of filing of abduction and rape cases while ordering an action against the Station House Officers (SHOs) who will fail to do so.

According to the details, LHC Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan heard the case against not getting the DNA of the abused woman tested in a timely manner. During the hearing, Inspector General (IG) of Punjab Captain (r) Arif Nawaz also appeared before the court. Justice Qasim Khan expressed his displeasure over the process of police investigation and issued orders for action against SHOs on the destruction of evidence.

The court asked why the DNA of the girl was still not tested even after seven months of the case? Justice Qasim Khan remarked that such cases should not be delayed.

He stated that steps must be taken to save the society. “Don’t worry about the police morale and take action against responsible officers”, the court ordered IGP. IG Punjab said that action was being taken against the responsible officers.