LHC orders young doctors to call off the strike immediately

F.P. Report

LAHORE The Lahore High Court(LHC) has ordered young doctors to call off strike across government hospitals immediately.

LHC’s acting Chief Justice Shujaat Ali Khan heard the petition filed by the Young Doctors Association (YDA) for an inquiry into the Sahiwal incident.

YDA’s president Dr. Shabbir Niazi filed the petition through advocate Noshab Khan, making Punjab government and other respondents.

The petitioner requested the formation of a judicial inquiry committee for the investigation of the Sahiwal incident and to declare the Punjab Health Department’s actions illegal after the Sahiwal incident.

YDA pleaded to the court to suspend the decision of post-graduate training closure till the final verdict on the petition.

It also prayed in the petition to declare the move to end doctors’ ad hoc ship null and void.

During the hearing, acting CJ Shujaat Khan expressed dismay over the doctors’ presence in the court, remarking “ Doctors must be available in the hospitals, not to be in the courts.”

Pertitioner’s counsel replied that young doctors also didn’t want to continue protest but the circumstances were problematic.

LHC’s CJ directed doctors to resume their duty and ensure the guarantee to call off the strike.

The president of YDA made sure to discuss the issue in the doctors’ council.

CJ Shujaat Ali remarked “Punjab is the largest province with 120 million population who connect with you daily.

LHC’s CJ added, “Doctors and engineers are assets of this country. There is no monarchy and Akbari rule here. We will provide every kind of safety and security to doctors.”

Consequently, LHC directed YDA to file the petition again by amending it and ordered to call off the strike across the hospitals immediately.