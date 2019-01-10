LHC Rawalipindi bench seeks ECP’s response on petition against Ch Nisar

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalipindi Bench on Thursday issued notice to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on a petition against former interior minister and disgruntled leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Nisar for not taking oath as Member Punjab Assembly.

LHC Rawalpindi Bench judge Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf conducted hearing on the petition of citizen Chaudhry Noor Khan against former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar for not taking oath as Member Punjab Assembly.

During the proceedings, the court ordered the ECP to present a report in 15 days.

The petitioner pleaded that neither Chaudhry Nisar took oath as member provincial assembly nor he tendered his resignation due to which his constituency lacks representation.